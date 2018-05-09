MIT looking into allegations against author Junot Diaz - WBRC FOX6 News - Birmingham, AL

MIT looking into allegations against author Junot Diaz

(AP Photo/Julie Jacobson, file). FILE - This Oct. 17, 2008, file photo shows novelist Junot Diaz during a book presentation in New York. Diaz is facing allegations of sexual misconduct from a fellow author. Zinzi Clemmons, author of "What We Lose," twe... (AP Photo/Julie Jacobson, file). FILE - This Oct. 17, 2008, file photo shows novelist Junot Diaz during a book presentation in New York. Diaz is facing allegations of sexual misconduct from a fellow author. Zinzi Clemmons, author of "What We Lose," twe...

BOSTON (AP) - MIT says it's looking into allegations of sexual misconduct against author Junot Diaz.

A spokeswoman for the university in Cambridge, Massachusetts, didn't immediately comment Wednesday on the status of the inquiry.

The school said earlier this week it doesn't tolerate sexual harassment but that it also strives to protect the rights of both the accusers and accused.

Diaz is a Pulitzer Prize-winning author and creative writing professor.

The Cambridge Public Library also announced Wednesday it has canceled its annual Summer Reading Kick-Off featuring Diaz. It had been slated for May 16.

Author Zinzi Clemmons took to Twitter on Friday to say that Diaz forcibly kissed her several years ago. Other female writers also shared their encounters with Diaz on social media. Diaz has said he takes responsibility for his past.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • NationalMore>>

  • Women's foundation launches fund to support MeToo movement

    Women's foundation launches fund to support MeToo movement

    Wednesday, May 9 2018 8:21 PM EDT2018-05-10 00:21:19 GMT
    Wednesday, May 9 2018 8:25 PM EDT2018-05-10 00:25:20 GMT
    (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP, File). FILE - In this April 13, 2018 file photo, activist Tarana Burke, founder of the MeToo movement, attends Variety's Power of Women: New York event in New York. The New York Women’s Foundation says it has raise...(Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP, File). FILE - In this April 13, 2018 file photo, activist Tarana Burke, founder of the MeToo movement, attends Variety's Power of Women: New York event in New York. The New York Women’s Foundation says it has raise...
    A New York-based women's foundation has established a fund to support the MeToo movement and has raised an initial $1 million.More >>
    A New York-based women's foundation has established a fund to support the MeToo movement and has raised an initial $1 million.More >>

  • 50,000 Vegas casino workers to vote on strike over contract

    50,000 Vegas casino workers to vote on strike over contract

    Wednesday, May 9 2018 8:21 PM EDT2018-05-10 00:21:26 GMT
    Wednesday, May 9 2018 8:25 PM EDT2018-05-10 00:25:18 GMT
    (AP Photo/Lori Cain, File). FILE - In this June 30, 2002 file photo, members of the Culinary Union Local 226 picket outside the Plaza hotel-casino in Las Vegas hours before their contract was to expire. Fifty-thousand unionized Las Vegas casino workers...(AP Photo/Lori Cain, File). FILE - In this June 30, 2002 file photo, members of the Culinary Union Local 226 picket outside the Plaza hotel-casino in Las Vegas hours before their contract was to expire. Fifty-thousand unionized Las Vegas casino workers...
    Unionized Las Vegas casino workers will take a strike vote May 22, as their contracts are set to expire at the end of the month.More >>
    Unionized Las Vegas casino workers will take a strike vote May 22, as their contracts are set to expire at the end of the month.More >>

  • US to decide best site option for nuclear weapons production

    US to decide best site option for nuclear weapons production

    Wednesday, May 9 2018 2:31 PM EDT2018-05-09 18:31:43 GMT
    Wednesday, May 9 2018 8:25 PM EDT2018-05-10 00:25:15 GMT
    (AP Photo/Stephen B. Morton, File). File - In this Nov., 20, 2013 file photo, after radioactive waste is vitrified and sealed in large stainless steel canisters they are stored under a five-feet of concrete in a glass waste storage building at the Sava...(AP Photo/Stephen B. Morton, File). File - In this Nov., 20, 2013 file photo, after radioactive waste is vitrified and sealed in large stainless steel canisters they are stored under a five-feet of concrete in a glass waste storage building at the Sava...
    The federal agency that oversees the nation's nuclear weapons stockpile is expected this week to release a report on the best site option for the United States as it looks to ramp up production of the plutonium...More >>
    The federal agency that oversees the nation's nuclear weapons stockpile is expected this week to release a report on the best site option for the United States as it looks to ramp up production of the plutonium cores that trigger nuclear warheads.More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly