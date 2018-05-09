Everything we know about the ‘Captain Marvel’ movie

By Rick Marshall



Academy Award winner Brie Larson is joining the Marvel Cinematic Universe in 2019’sCaptain Marvel, which casts her as Carol Danvers, the titular cosmic hero who has been both a member and ally of the Avengers in the Marvel Comics continuity. Cameras began rolling onCaptain Marvel in March 2018, and we already have some ’80s-fueled photos from the set of the film.

Set to be directed byMississippi Grind filmmakers Anna Boden and Ryan Fleck from a script byTomb Raider screenwriterGeneva Robertson-Dworet,Meg LeFauve (Inside Out), Nicole Perlman (Guardians of the Galaxy), and Liz Flahive and Carly Mensch (Glow),Captain Marvelhits theaters March 8, 2019, and will be Marvel’s first female-led solo superhero movie.

Here’s everything we know about the movie so far.

Annette Bening joins the MCU

According to The Hollywood Reporter, four-time Oscar-nominated actress Annette Bening has joined the film’s cast. No word on Bening’s character has been given, save for the fact that she will be a scientist of some sort. thoughrumorssuggest she may be playing Danvers’ mother. Whoever she ends up playing, we expect it must be an important role, given Bening’s pedigree.

The ’80s are alive

A series of photos from the set ofCaptain Marvel found their way online in March, just a few days after cameras began rolling on the film. While the 1980s setting for the movie had already been confirmed, the photos offer an indication of just how ’80s the characters will go for the film.

The photos were posted on Twitter by fan feed Captain Marvel News, and feature Larson — as well as other members of the cast — adorned in some impressively period-appropriate attire for the ’80s.

Mooooree because we must admire our badass #CaptainMarvel wearing a casual Guns N Roses tee! ???????????????? pic.twitter.com/jNVoMRnKlt — Captain Marvel News (@CaptMarvelNews) March 29, 2018

Welcome to the jungle, Carol Danvers.

Taking flight

Marvel released a photo from production onCaptain Marvel on March 26, 2018, to announce the start of principal photography.

The first photo from the set of the film features Larson (left) alongsideBrigadier General Jeannie Leavitt, 57th Wing Commander (right), at Nellis Air Force Base in Nevada.

A cosmic story

In Marvel Comics continuity, Danvers is an Air Force pilot who gained powerful abilities when her DNA was fused with that of an alien species during an explosion. She initially took the name “Ms. Marvel,” but eventually inherited the title of “Captain Marvel” from the original character who went by that name.

TheCaptain Marvel movieis set in the 1990s and featuresSamuel L. Jackson as a younger Nick Fury (when he still had two eyes) and is expected to use the shape-changing aliens known as Skrulls as the film’s villains.

The official synopsis forCaptain Marvel reads as follows: “The story follows Carol Danvers as she becomes one of the universe’s most powerful heroes when Earth is caught in the middle of a galactic war between two alien races.”

New and familiar faces

Marvel’s announcement regarding the start of filming was accompanied by an official cast listing for the movie, which includes some unexpected returning characters from the studio’s cinematic universe alongside the previously announced newcomers.

Along with Jackson returning as Nick Fury, the film’s cast also includesDjimon Hounsou reprising his Guardians of the Galaxy role as Korath,Lee Pace reprising his Guardians of the Galaxy role as Ronan,andThe Avengers andAgents of SHIELD actor Clark Gregg returning as SHIELD Agent Phil Coulson.

The supporting cast is filled out byBen Mendelsohn (Rogue One: A Star Wars Story), Lashana Lynch (Brotherhood), Gemma Chan (Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them), Algenis Perez Soto (Sugar), Rune Temte (Eddie The Eagle), McKenna Grace (I, Tonya), and Jude Law (The Talented Mr. Ripley) in the role of Mar-Vell.

Costume and colors

In January 2018, Larson was glimpsed on the Atlanta set of the still-untitled fourth Avengers movie, wearing what appears to be her Captain Marveluniform (or some variation of it).

The photos of Larson suited up as Captain Marvel were posted by Page Sixand feature her navigating the streets of Atlanta (with some help from a map) and giving an unidentified male character a painful handshake (and likely teaching him a lesson of some sort).

See the first photos of Brie Larson as Captain Marvel https://t.co/M5PysAdUR7 pic.twitter.com/4FWoU8lTMX — Page Six (@PageSix) January 25, 2018

The fourth Avengers movie unfolds in the wake ofAvengers: Infinity War and was confirmed to feature Captain Marvel in a key role. That film will hit theaters a few months afterCaptain Marvel, in May 2019.

Fans of the character have noted that Larson’s costume doesn’t appear to have the same red, yellow, and blue color scheme that Captain Marvel often appears in, but some color-adjusted versions of the photos posted by Twitter user “el_steevo” suggest that this could simply be a result of accounting for green-screen effects in the background.

I think it was just the blue/green colour to take green screen into effect. With blue filters, warming up and some RGB enhancement the richer colours cone through. pic.twitter.com/gOB1SKSU5S — Steve J. Ray (@el_steevo) January 25, 2018

