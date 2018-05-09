Martin Scorsese returns to Cannes, recalls 'Mean Streets' - WBRC FOX6 News - Birmingham, AL

Martin Scorsese returns to Cannes, recalls 'Mean Streets'

(Photo by Joel C Ryan/Invision/AP). Director Martin Scorsese poses for photographers upon arrival at the opening ceremony of the 71st international film festival, Cannes, southern France, Tuesday, May 8, 2018. (Photo by Joel C Ryan/Invision/AP). Director Martin Scorsese poses for photographers upon arrival at the opening ceremony of the 71st international film festival, Cannes, southern France, Tuesday, May 8, 2018.
(Photo by Vianney Le Caer/Invision/AP). Director Martin Scorsese poses for photographers upon arrival at the opening ceremony of the 71st international film festival, Cannes, southern France, Tuesday, May 8, 2018. (Photo by Vianney Le Caer/Invision/AP). Director Martin Scorsese poses for photographers upon arrival at the opening ceremony of the 71st international film festival, Cannes, southern France, Tuesday, May 8, 2018.
(Photo by Joel C Ryan/Invision/AP). Director Martin Scorsese poses for photographers upon arrival at the opening ceremony of the 71st international film festival, Cannes, southern France, Tuesday, May 8, 2018. (Photo by Joel C Ryan/Invision/AP). Director Martin Scorsese poses for photographers upon arrival at the opening ceremony of the 71st international film festival, Cannes, southern France, Tuesday, May 8, 2018.
(Photo by Vianney Le Caer/Invision/AP). Director Martin Scorsese, left, and jury president Cate Blanchett appear on stage at the opening ceremony of the 71st international film festival, Cannes, southern France, Tuesday, May 8, 2018. (Photo by Vianney Le Caer/Invision/AP). Director Martin Scorsese, left, and jury president Cate Blanchett appear on stage at the opening ceremony of the 71st international film festival, Cannes, southern France, Tuesday, May 8, 2018.

By JAKE COYLE
AP Film Writer

CANNES, France (AP) - Forty-four years after his Cannes Film Festival debut, "Mean Streets," Martin Scorsese returned to the Croisette Wednesday to recall his breakthrough film, one he said he only understood years later.

A day after declaring open the 71st Cannes with jury president Cate Blanchett, Scorsese joined a post-screening conversation for "Mean Streets," which played in Cannes' Directors Fortnight section in 1974.

"This was the first time for me at Cannes," said Scorsese. "And it was almost the best because of anonymity and trying very hard to change that."

"Mean Streets," of course, helped establish Scorsese, who then had two features under his belt ("Who's That Knocking on My Door" and "Boxcar Bertha"). Two years after "Mean Streets" landed in Cannes, Scorsese's "Taxi Driver" would win the Palme d'Or despite booing at its premiere and the reported apprehensions of jury president Tennessee Williams.

And "Mean Streets," about two Catholic brothers - Harvey Keitel's responsible, guilt-ridden Charlie and Robert De Niro's more combustible Johnny Boy - in a violent, gangster-controlled Little Italy, remains one of Scorsese's most personal films.

"Most of 'Mean Streets' took me years to really understand even though a lot of the film was what I was living at that time in the early '60s," said Scorsese. "It took me years to really understand it's about my father and his youngest brother. Until the day they died - and his youngest brother died only a few months after him - my father was still doing favors, as they said. My mother said, 'Don't do it!' He was always in trouble. He was always in and out of jail, but I loved him."

For Scorsese, there's little that's heightened about "Mean Streets."

"Melodrama was to us drama," said the 75-year-old filmmaker. "This was a daily occurrence. Philosophical and moral discussions with serious consequences."

"Mean Streets," he said is ultimately about the question of: "How does one lead a moral life in a world that is not?"

The screening prompted Scorsese to speak about an influential priest, a "street teacher" to him between the ages 11 to 17.

"He was the one who made me realize that we have to go for more," said Scorsese. "I explore this concept of love and compassion in life. I had to do it because the other alternative was violence and murder. I mean, that's what I think, what I saw around me. The only hope would be to find that in yourself, to be able to deal with others that way."

Scorsese this spring finished shooting his gangster epic "The Irishman," a big-budget release for Netflix that reteams him with De Niro and Al Pacino. Scorsese noted the film's scope, saying it contains nearly 300 scenes, but didn't wade into the ongoing disagreement between Cannes and Netflix. The festival has barred films without theatrical distribution from its prestigious competition lineup. Netflix in turn withdrew its releases entirely from this year's festival.

___

Follow AP Film Writer Jake Coyle on Twitter at: http://twitter.com/jakecoyleAP

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • NationalMore>>

  • Women's foundation launches fund to support MeToo movement

    Women's foundation launches fund to support MeToo movement

    Wednesday, May 9 2018 8:21 PM EDT2018-05-10 00:21:19 GMT
    Wednesday, May 9 2018 8:25 PM EDT2018-05-10 00:25:20 GMT
    (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP, File). FILE - In this April 13, 2018 file photo, activist Tarana Burke, founder of the MeToo movement, attends Variety's Power of Women: New York event in New York. The New York Women’s Foundation says it has raise...(Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP, File). FILE - In this April 13, 2018 file photo, activist Tarana Burke, founder of the MeToo movement, attends Variety's Power of Women: New York event in New York. The New York Women’s Foundation says it has raise...
    A New York-based women's foundation has established a fund to support the MeToo movement and has raised an initial $1 million.More >>
    A New York-based women's foundation has established a fund to support the MeToo movement and has raised an initial $1 million.More >>

  • 50,000 Vegas casino workers to vote on strike over contract

    50,000 Vegas casino workers to vote on strike over contract

    Wednesday, May 9 2018 8:21 PM EDT2018-05-10 00:21:26 GMT
    Wednesday, May 9 2018 8:25 PM EDT2018-05-10 00:25:18 GMT
    (AP Photo/Lori Cain, File). FILE - In this June 30, 2002 file photo, members of the Culinary Union Local 226 picket outside the Plaza hotel-casino in Las Vegas hours before their contract was to expire. Fifty-thousand unionized Las Vegas casino workers...(AP Photo/Lori Cain, File). FILE - In this June 30, 2002 file photo, members of the Culinary Union Local 226 picket outside the Plaza hotel-casino in Las Vegas hours before their contract was to expire. Fifty-thousand unionized Las Vegas casino workers...
    Unionized Las Vegas casino workers will take a strike vote May 22, as their contracts are set to expire at the end of the month.More >>
    Unionized Las Vegas casino workers will take a strike vote May 22, as their contracts are set to expire at the end of the month.More >>

  • US to decide best site option for nuclear weapons production

    US to decide best site option for nuclear weapons production

    Wednesday, May 9 2018 2:31 PM EDT2018-05-09 18:31:43 GMT
    Wednesday, May 9 2018 8:25 PM EDT2018-05-10 00:25:15 GMT
    (AP Photo/Stephen B. Morton, File). File - In this Nov., 20, 2013 file photo, after radioactive waste is vitrified and sealed in large stainless steel canisters they are stored under a five-feet of concrete in a glass waste storage building at the Sava...(AP Photo/Stephen B. Morton, File). File - In this Nov., 20, 2013 file photo, after radioactive waste is vitrified and sealed in large stainless steel canisters they are stored under a five-feet of concrete in a glass waste storage building at the Sava...
    The federal agency that oversees the nation's nuclear weapons stockpile is expected this week to release a report on the best site option for the United States as it looks to ramp up production of the plutonium...More >>
    The federal agency that oversees the nation's nuclear weapons stockpile is expected this week to release a report on the best site option for the United States as it looks to ramp up production of the plutonium cores that trigger nuclear warheads.More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly