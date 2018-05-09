Get your gaming on the go with the 25 best Android games

By Simon Hill



Content Provided by

While Apple’s iOS arguably has a better game selection, Android has grown considerably over the past few years. Here, we’ve compiled some of the best Android games that are currently on the market.Some are free and others cost a few bucks, but all of themprovide an entertaining experience on the go. And given that there are hundreds of thousands of titles spanning a range of genres — role-playing, platforming, sports, etc. — we decided to break them down into distinct sections for your perusal. Now, if only everything in life was as simple as choosing a game for your evening commute.

New to the Android ecosystem? If so, feel free to peruse our guide on how to switch from iOS to Android, along with picks for thebest Android apps.

Action and adventure games

‘Oceanhorn’ If you’re a Legend of Zelda fan, then Oceanhorn might be the game for you. The popular title features a solid narrative and terrific visuals, along with a captivating soundtrack. It’s pretty easy to play, too. Download now from: Google Play ‘World of Warships Blitz’ If you’re a fan of MMO games, thenWorld of Warships Blitz might be a good choice. In the game, you’ll test your skills on the seas as you take on other battleships, cruisers, destroyers, and aircraft carriers. Download now from: AmazonGoogle Play ‘Injustice 2’ Fight as your favorite DC superheroes in the second iteration of this popular game whichfeatures better fighting dynamics, new moves, and many new characters to play as. The game even has an engrossing storyline, setin a future where Batman and his team are fighting against another group of heroes attempting to restore the Superman regime — then a new threat emerges. Download now from: Google Play

Racing games

‘Real Racing 3’ If you want to burn some rubber in a wide range of meticulously re-created cars on an impressive lineup of real tracks from around the globe, then this is the game for you. With countless events to enter, cross-platform multiplayer, and lots of customization options, this is one of the best racing games around. Download now from: Amazon Google Play ‘Motorsport Manager Mobile 2’ ($4) If you’ve ever dreamed of building your own racing team, then this in-depth sim is for you. Research and develop upgrades for your cars, hire and fire engineers and drivers, and formulate winning strategies to take pole position across three championships. Download now from: Google Play

First-person games

‘PUBG Mobile’ Skydive down to Erangel Island, scavenge what you can, and kill, kill, kill. You’ll take on 99 other people with the same idea, but there can be only one victor. Controls are inevitably a little awkward until you get used to them and there is just one map, but this is a tense shooter that will suck you right in. Download now from: Google Play ‘N.O.V.A. Legacy’ As a grizzled, retired Near Orbit Vanguard Alliance soldier you must investigate the Colonial Pride Frigate and take on an alien force that threatens to destroy humankind. This sci-fi shooter series is as close as you’ll get to Halo on an Android phone. You can also play online in 8-person multiplayer matches. Download now from: Google Play ‘Into the Dead 2’ The original Into the Dead game was pure zombie-killing fun and the follow-up is even better. In this action-packed game, you’ll experience the zombie apocalypse as you race through maps to save your family. Along the way, you’ll pick up powerful weapons and do whatever it takes to put those zombies down. Download now from: Amazon Google Play

Role-playing games

‘NEO Scavenger’ NEO Scavenger is another acclaimed, PC-based RPG that has recently been ported to mobile platforms. In the game, you must survive long enough to learn about your character’s story and figure out your identity, while finding supplies and fighting your way through scores of enemy encounters. Download now from: Amazon Google Play ‘Portal Knights’ ($5) Portal Knights is a sandbox RPG that lets you explore the world, level up, take on bosses, and gain new weapons. The game is well made, and there are dozens of different islands to explore as you work to restore a world torn apart by “The Fracture.” You can even play cross-platform multiplayer mode, with up to four players in total. Download now from: Google Play ‘Pokmon Go’ Pokmon Go, the spiritual successor to Ingress,uses the camera on a player’s smartphone to create a Pokmon-themed alternate reality experience, one where players see various Pokmon appear in the world through the camera lens. Players can capture these Pokmon and use them to take over gyms, which are found at various landmarks throughout the world. Download now from: Google Play

Arcade

‘Sonic the Hedgehog’ ($0-$3) Sonic the Hedgehog is a true classic, one Sega has finally brought to smartphones with the Sega Forever collection. If you weren’t already aware, the game sees youracing through a series of levels as the titular character, collecting rings and defeating enemies as you do. Download now from: Amazon Google Play ‘Pac-Man’ Some games stand the test of time better than others. Classic arcade gamePac-Man is still giving gamers a run for their money nearly four decades after its release. The Android Pac-Manapp stays true to the original format, while adding a few new levels to keep things fresh. Download now from: Google Play

Platformers

‘Badland’ This is a compelling fusion of gorgeous artwork, accessible gameplay, and clever design. You have to guide your hedgehog-like creatures through a deadly forest teeming with life and machines. Download now from: AmazonGoogle Play ‘Minecraft — Pocket Edition’ ($7) The phenomenon known asMinecraftmade an incredibly successful jump to smartphones, giving fans of the franchise the ability to mine, explore, and build their way to 8-bit glory anywhere. Download now from: Amazon Google Play

Endless Runners

‘Super Mario Run’ Mario fans will love the new and exciting runner from Nintendo, which brings many of the classic elements of the original Mario games into a slightly different take on the title through Super Mario Run. The game, which was originally available only on iOS but finally made its way to Android, marks what is arguably the beginning of Nintendo’s push into mobile, and it’s a great first attempt. Download now from: Google Play ‘Alto’s Adventure’ Alto’s Adventure was only recently added to the Google Play Store, but it’s an absolutely stunning design that’s addictive, and easy to play, too. It’s been getting rave reviews for its beautiful visuals, and even watching videos of others playing the game is mesmerizing — though playing it is even more so. Download now from: Google Play

Puzzle and word games

‘Vandals’ ($4) If you enjoyed Hitman Go, then this turn-based puzzler should right be up your street. Sneak through various cities to outsmart the cops and tag the best spots with your own graffiti. You’ll even get a wee history of street art as you progress. Download now from: Google Play ‘Florence’ ($3) Climb aboard an emotional rollercoaster with Florenceand play through a series of vignettes in this brief, interactive storybook which captures the excitement of a budding romance. Beautifully crafted and unlike most Android games, this gentle puzzler from the designer of Monument Valley is unique. Download now from: Google Play ‘Gemini’ ($2.50) Gemini is a beautifully designed puzzle game in which you’ll play the role of a star, after which you’ll encounter other stars and explore different spaces in the universe. The game was launched on other platforms in the past few years, but it’s now finally available on Android, too. Download now from: Google Play

Strategy games

‘Fallout Shelter’ Even if you’re not a Fallout fan, this addictive sim is one of the best Android games around. Tunnel into the earth and build a vault to provide for your dwellers. Can you keep them alive in the face of raiders, radroaches, and other threats? Download now from: Google Play ‘Plants vs. Zombies 2’ Carefully construct your garden of doom to take down the onslaught of zombies before one of them eats your brains. Set across several themed worlds, this game looks and plays great. Download now from: Google Play ‘Clash of Clans’ Build up your settlement, plan your defenses, raise an army, and guide your tribe to victory against nasty goblins or other clan leaders. It’s a good combination of slow planning and quick chaotic battles. Download now from: Google Play

Sports games

‘Pro Evolution Soccer 2018’ Pro Evolution Soccer has long been a staple among soccer fans, and for good reason. While the game has traditionally beenplayed on the PlayStation and PC, in recent years it’s been available on mobile as well —with great results. The game is free, too, though if you do pay money you may be able to get extra players. Download now from: Google Play ‘Hockey Nations 18’ The Winter Olympics may be over, but that doesn’t mean that the ice hockey has to end. Hockey Nations was made as a kind of promotion for the Winter Olympics, and allows you to play as one of 40 North American teams, 27 Russian League Teams, 19 international teams, or two all-star teams. Safe to say, if you’re into ice hockey, this might be the game for you. Download now from: Google Play



helps readers keep tabs on the fast-paced world of tech with all the latest news, fun product reviews, insightful editorials, and one-of-a-kind sneak peeks.