Price diagnosed with carpal tunnel syndrome after numbness

NEW YORK (AP) - Boston Red Sox left-hander David Price has been diagnosed with carpal tunnel syndrome after twice experiencing numbness in his pitching hand this season.

Red Sox manager Alex Cora announced the diagnosis on Boston radio station WEEI prior to a game Wednesday at Yankee Stadium, which Price was supposed to start.

Price was sent back to Boston on Tuesday for tests after experiencing numbness in his pitching hand during a bullpen session Sunday. He was forced from a game April 11 with the same symptoms after allowing four runs in the first inning - the shortest start of his career.

Cora describes it as a "mild case of carpal tunnel" and says Price will rejoin the team Thursday. He'll throw at Yankee Stadium, and then the team will re-evaluate his status. Cora is hopeful Price will make his next scheduled start.

Rick Porcello had his start moved up a day to fill in for Price on Wednesday.

