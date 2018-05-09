Senior Bowl says Phil Savage leaving as executive director

MOBILE, Ala. (AP) - Phil Savage is leaving his job as executive director of the Senior Bowl.

The Senior Bowl announced Wednesday that they "will be mutually parting ways" on May 15. A former Cleveland Browns general manager, Savage took over the annual all-star game for senior NFL prospects in 2012.

Savage has also served as the radio color analyst for Alabama football games since 2009 and wrote a book about coach Nick Saban's program last year. The Mobile native is a former NFL scout and director of player personnel with the Baltimore Ravens.

He did not immediately respond to messages from The Associated Press seeking comment.

The Senior Bowl statement credits Savage with improving the game's national exposure and reputation.

The Mobile Arts and Sports Association has formed a search committee to identify potential successors.

