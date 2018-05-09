Montgomery teacher wins Alabama's 2018 Teacher of the Year

Zestlan Simmons was honored as the Secondary Teacher of the Year. (Source: WSFA 12 News)

The Alabama State Board of Education has announced the state's 2018-19 Elementary and Secondary Teacher of the Year in a ceremony Wednesday evening.

Jefferson County teacher Meghan Allen won the Alternate Elementary Teacher of the Year. Montgomery teacher Zestlan Simmons won the Secondary Teacher of the Year.

Nominees were:

Meghan Allen, Minor Community School, Jefferson County School System

Carol McLaughlin, Greystone Elementary School, Hoover City School System

Dr. Blake Busbin, Auburn High School, Auburn City School System

Zestlan Simmons, Booker T. Washington Magnet High School (BTW), Montgomery County School System

The event kicked off at 6 p.m. at the RSA Plaza Terrace in Montgomery. Finalists were chosen from a field of more than 170 teachers across the state.

The winner spends the majority of the school year serving as a full-time ambassador for education and the teaching profession as well as presenting workshops to various groups. Additionally, Alabama’s representative is a candidate for the National Teacher of the Year.

