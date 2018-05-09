Montgomery teacher wins Alabama's 2018 Teacher of the Year

The Alabama State Board of Education has announced the state's 2018-19 Elementary and Secondary Teacher of the Year in a ceremony Wednesday evening.
Jefferson County teacher Meghan Allen won the Alternate Elementary Teacher of the Year. Montgomery teacher Zestlan Simmons won the Secondary Teacher of the Year.
Nominees were:
The event kicked off at 6 p.m. at the RSA Plaza Terrace in Montgomery. Finalists were chosen from a field of more than 170 teachers across the state.
The winner spends the majority of the school year serving as a full-time ambassador for education and the teaching profession as well as presenting workshops to various groups. Additionally, Alabama’s representative is a candidate for the National Teacher of the Year.
