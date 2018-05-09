Montgomery teacher wins Alabama's 2018 Teacher of the Year - WBRC FOX6 News - Birmingham, AL

Montgomery teacher wins Alabama's 2018 Teacher of the Year

The Alabama State Board of Education has announced the state's 2018-19 Elementary and Secondary Teacher of the Year in a ceremony Wednesday evening.

Jefferson County teacher Meghan Allen won the Alternate Elementary Teacher of the Year. Montgomery teacher Zestlan Simmons won the Secondary Teacher of the Year.

Nominees were: 

  • Meghan Allen, Minor Community School, Jefferson County School System 
  • Carol McLaughlin, Greystone Elementary School, Hoover City School System
  • Dr. Blake Busbin, Auburn High School, Auburn City School System 
  • Zestlan Simmons, Booker T. Washington Magnet High School (BTW), Montgomery County School System

The event kicked off at 6 p.m. at the RSA Plaza Terrace in Montgomery. Finalists were chosen from a field of more than 170 teachers across the state. 

The winner spends the majority of the school year serving as a full-time ambassador for education and the teaching profession as well as presenting workshops to various groups. Additionally, Alabama’s representative is a candidate for the National Teacher of the Year.

