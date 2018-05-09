Justin, born November 2007, is a busy child who occupies his time with football, riding his bike, puzzles, coloring, and riding horses.

If Justin could plan a day all about him he would want to go skating and swimming.

Justin states that his favorite subject is reading. He has the ability to make friends easily and does not give up once he sets his mind to do something.

Justin does best with one-on-one attention.

Justin loves animals and dreams of owning a zoo one day!

Heart Gallery Alabama's mission is raising awareness, educating the public and finding forever families for children in foster care in Alabama.

Heart Gallery fulfills its mission through partnerships with award-winning, professional photographers who donate their time and expertise to capture each child's individual spirit.

Every child needs a loving supportive family to help him become a successful and happy adult. HGA hopes that promoting the adoption of these children will be successful so their dreams of being part of a family can become a reality.

WBRC FOX6 is a proud supporter of Heart Gallery Alabama. To find out more details about foster care adoption, visit HeartGalleryAlabama.com.