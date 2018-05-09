South Shades Crest Elementary students stage living wax museum

Alabama history came alive at South Shades Crest Elementary School Wednesday morning.

Fourth-graders dressed up as famous Alabamians for the annual talking book report.

The students sat like statues until a visitor touched a "button" on their hands and then the students gave a speech about their character and their importance in Alabama history.

The students spent weeks researching their historical figure and then put together scrapbooks.

Athletes like Vonetta Flowers, Charles Barkley, Joe Lewis, Noah Galloway, Terrell Owens, Jesse Owens and pro-golfer Will Wilcox were represented.

Harper Lee and Kathryn Tucker Windham were also part of the museum.

Students also portrayed Addie Mae Collins, one of the four girls killed in the bombing of the 16th Street Baptist Church in 1963, and Claudette Colvin and Rosa Parks, pioneers of the Civil Rights Movement.

Mae Jemison, Ella Fitzgerald, Lionel Richie, Julia Tutwiler, Helen Keller, Heather Whitestone, George Wallace, Bear Bryant and John "Big Daddy" Bishop, who founded Dreamland Bar-B-Que, were also part of the museum as well as many others.

Copyright 2018 WBRC. All rights reserved.