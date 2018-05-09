Tuscaloosa community invited to welcome home Honor Flight Veterans Wednesday evening

Approximately 100 World War II, Korean War and Vietnam War veterans are experiencing a memorable day on Wednesday in Washington, D.C., on board the Tuscaloosa Rotary Honor Flight.

Honor Flight takes veterans on a day trip, at no cost to the veterans, to visit the war memorials dedicated to their service.



This marks the ninth Tuscaloosa Rotary Honor Flight. Organizers say there are 96 Vietnam veterans, two Korean War veterans and two WWII veterans registered for the flight. The Tuscaloosa Rotary Honor Flight program began in 2010. The first eight trips have transported a total of 663 veterans to Washington, D.C.



The public is invited to welcome home the veterans at a celebration on Wednesday night at the Tuscaloosa Regional Airport. Honor Flight organizers ask community members to gather at 7:30 p.m., ahead of the flight’s estimated 8:10 p.m. arrival in Tuscaloosa.



The Honor Flights are funded through donations from area companies, organizations and individuals. Members of the Rotary Club of Tuscaloosa provide funding, resources and time to make the trips possible.



For more information on Tuscaloosa Rotary Honor Flight, contact Jordan Plaster at 205-310-7579 or jordanplaster64@gmail.com.

