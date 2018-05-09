FIRST ALERT: Unhealthy air for asthma sufferers Wednesday

A FIRST ALERT remains for unhealthy air Wednesday for sensitive groups like those who suffer from asthma. A code orange air quality alert is in effect until 6 p.m. for Jefferson and Shelby counties.



A stray shower is possible today; mainly north of I-20, otherwise it will be hot and dry. Temperatures rise into the upper 80s and lower 90s this afternoon. The weather will be nice for those going to the Barons game this evening. Temperatures tonight fall back into the lower 60s.



I would plan on watering your lawn and garden because I don’t see a good rain chance for a while. There is only a slight chance for a passing shower or storm tomorrow across the far northern portion of the WBRC First Alert viewing area, otherwise it will be dry.



Hot and dry weather prevails through Mother’s Day weekend and the heat intensifies. High temperatures in the lower 90s will be common going into next week.



Rain chances look low the next seven days, which raises concerns about drought developing. Isolated showers and storms are possible next Tuesday and sticky air starts to return next week too.



