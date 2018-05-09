Federal authorities arrest Alabama teacher in Florida case

DOTHAN, Ala. (AP) - Federal authorities say a raid of an Alabama teacher's home is connected to charges from Florida.

A spokesman for the FBI's Mobile office, Thomas Loftis, tells the Dothan Eagle that Jason Ford was taken into federal custody Tuesday morning in Dothan. Loftis says he's being detained to face federal charges originating in the Southern District of Florida.

He's listed as an in-school suspension teacher at Northview High School, where he's been since 2016.

Loftis declined to provide further details. The special counsel to the U.S. Attorney in the Southern District of Florida, Sarah Schall, tells WTVY-TV that no further information will be provided at this time.

Dothan City Schools Superintendent Phyllis Edwards tells WTVY-TV that she'll recommend Ford's termination.

It's unclear whether he has a lawyer.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.