Alabama man, 43, found dead in cell hours after arrest

FORT PAYNE, Ala. (AP) - Authorities say an Alabama man was found dead in his jail cell just hours after his arrest for public intoxication and criminal trespassing.

Fort Payne Police Chief Randy Bynum tells news outlets that 43-year-old William Shannon Crane was arrested Monday at around 11 p.m. on misdemeanor charges and was found unresponsive around 5:20 a.m. Tuesday. He was found by Fort Payne police corrections personnel handing out breakfast.

The city's fire and rescue service responded to the jail, but couldn't revive him.

The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency is investigating. Further details have not been released.

