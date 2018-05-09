Police officers cleared in fatal shooting of suicidal man

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (AP) - Three police officers in Alabama have been cleared in the fatal shooting of a man who said he was suicidal.

News outlets report a Huntsville police incident review board announced Tuesday that the Huntsville officers followed proper procedures in the April 3 encounter.

Police spokesman Lt. Michael Johnson says 49-year-old Jeffery Louis Parker reported he was suicidal and told dispatchers he had a gun. Responding officers commanded Parker to drop the weapon several times, after a verbal exchange. One officer then fired a shot at Parker, who later died as a result of the gunshot wound.

Johnson says the officers' body cameras captured the incident.

The board's members included representatives from the Madison County district attorney's office, Huntsville's legal department, police training staff and the Huntsville Citizen Advisory Council.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.