Person killed in Harpersville explosion identified

One person is dead following an explosion involving multiple vehicles in Harpersville.

Three vehicles were involved in the incident that shut down U.S. 280 Eastbound at Highway 231 on Wednesday morning.

Authorities have identified the victim as Christopher Anderson, a contract worker for a gas company.

Harpersville Police Chief Jimmy Macon says a company laying natural gas lines stored propane in a container. One of the propane bottles started to leak and filled up the container with gas, and when Anderson opened the door and the oxygen mixed with gases, the container exploded, killing Anderson.

Driver Doug Holston said something exploded in front of him.

"When the explosion hit, a piece of metal came flying in my windshield and that when I head the windshield bust," he said. "I kept my eyes closed about two or three seconds. I opened one to see where I was. And I just coasted on the side of the road."

Look at the driver side window of Doug’s truck after the #explosion in Harpersville. Almost 2hrs after, he’s still shaking and thanking #God to be #alive. @WBRCnews @WBRCgoodday pic.twitter.com/VXGrGYrjpg — Bakari Savage (@BakariSavage) May 9, 2018

This story is developing.

Copyright 2018 WBRC. All rights reserved.