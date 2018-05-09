Alwaysonduty: Trussville firefighter helps evacuate plane after fire

The Trussville Fire Department is honoring one of their own after he helped keep order during a plane fire and evacuation.

Lt. Paul Givens was on a flight to Denver when the plane began filling with smoke upon landing, according to to the Trussville Fire Department's Facebook page.

Givens, who was in Colorado for the funeral of his sister, lent a hand by making sure passengers evacuated in an orderly fashion.

Everyone was able to get off of the plane safely.

"We would like to thank Lt. Givens for his professionalism both on and off duty," the post said.

