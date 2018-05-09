Vacant house catches fire in east Birmingham - WBRC FOX6 News - Birmingham, AL

Vacant house catches fire in east Birmingham

(Source: Greg Long/WBRC) (Source: Greg Long/WBRC)

Birmingham firefighters are working to put out a house fire in the Huffman area. 

The fire started around 5:45 a.m. at a vacant house on Broadmoor Drive, near Belle Meade Drive. 

The house had previously been under construction. 

Copyright 2018 WBRC. All rights reserved. 

Powered by Frankly