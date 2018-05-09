Meghan Markle waxwork unveiled at Madame Tussauds - WBRC FOX6 News - Birmingham, AL

Meghan Markle waxwork unveiled at Madame Tussauds

(AP Photo/Frank Augstein). Britain's Prince Harry and his fiancee Meghan Markle are on display as wax figures at Madame Tussauds in London, Wednesday, May 9, 2018. As the world eyes are on the upcoming royal wedding, Madame Tussauds London unveils Megh... (AP Photo/Frank Augstein). Britain's Prince Harry and his fiancee Meghan Markle are on display as wax figures at Madame Tussauds in London, Wednesday, May 9, 2018. As the world eyes are on the upcoming royal wedding, Madame Tussauds London unveils Megh...
(AP Photo/Frank Augstein). Visitors look at Britain's Prince Harry and his fiancee Meghan Markle who are on display as wax figures at Madame Tussauds in London, Wednesday, May 9, 2018. As the world eyes are on the upcoming royal wedding, Madame Tussaud... (AP Photo/Frank Augstein). Visitors look at Britain's Prince Harry and his fiancee Meghan Markle who are on display as wax figures at Madame Tussauds in London, Wednesday, May 9, 2018. As the world eyes are on the upcoming royal wedding, Madame Tussaud...
(AP Photo/Frank Augstein). Britain's Prince Harry and his fiancee Meghan Markle are on display as wax figures at Madame Tussauds in London, Wednesday, May 9, 2018. As the world eyes are on the upcoming royal wedding, Madame Tussauds London unveils Megh... (AP Photo/Frank Augstein). Britain's Prince Harry and his fiancee Meghan Markle are on display as wax figures at Madame Tussauds in London, Wednesday, May 9, 2018. As the world eyes are on the upcoming royal wedding, Madame Tussauds London unveils Megh...
(AP Photo/Frank Augstein). Britain's Prince Harry and his fiancee Meghan Markle are on display as wax figures at Madame Tussauds in London, Wednesday, May 9, 2018. As the world eyes are on the upcoming royal wedding, Madame Tussauds London unveils Megh... (AP Photo/Frank Augstein). Britain's Prince Harry and his fiancee Meghan Markle are on display as wax figures at Madame Tussauds in London, Wednesday, May 9, 2018. As the world eyes are on the upcoming royal wedding, Madame Tussauds London unveils Megh...
(AP Photo/Frank Augstein). Visitors look at Britain's Prince Harry's fiancee Meghan Markle, who is on display as wax figure at Madame Tussauds in London, Wednesday, May 9, 2018. As the world eyes are on the upcoming royal wedding, Madame Tussauds Londo... (AP Photo/Frank Augstein). Visitors look at Britain's Prince Harry's fiancee Meghan Markle, who is on display as wax figure at Madame Tussauds in London, Wednesday, May 9, 2018. As the world eyes are on the upcoming royal wedding, Madame Tussauds Londo...

LONDON (AP) - Madame Tussauds London has unveiled a waxwork of Meghan Markle as it prepares for events marking her May 19 marriage to Prince Harry.

The likeness of the American actress sports the emerald green P.A.R.O.S.H. dress she wore for the couple's engagement announcement. The waxwork will be placed beside one of Harry, which has been updated to add a beard.

The waxworks will first be displayed to the public on the day before the wedding, May 18.

The attraction said it will offer free entry to guests named Meghan or Harry on the day of the royal wedding - but only for one day.

Madame Tussauds London's sister attraction in New York is planning to reveal its Meghan figure on Wednesday.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • NationalMore>>

  • Newsom a target in last California governor debate

    Newsom a target in last California governor debate

    Wednesday, May 9 2018 3:13 AM EDT2018-05-09 07:13:52 GMT
    Wednesday, May 9 2018 8:15 AM EDT2018-05-09 12:15:56 GMT
    (Aric Crabb/San Jose Mercury News-Bay Area News Group via AP). Democratic gubernatorial candidate Gavin Newsom speaks during a debate at the California Theatre, Tuesday, May 8, 2018, in San Jose, Calif.(Aric Crabb/San Jose Mercury News-Bay Area News Group via AP). Democratic gubernatorial candidate Gavin Newsom speaks during a debate at the California Theatre, Tuesday, May 8, 2018, in San Jose, Calif.
    The candidates for California sparred over issues from immigration and taxes to infidelity in the last major debate of the race for California governor.More >>
    The candidates for California sparred over issues from immigration and taxes to infidelity in the last major debate of the race for California governor.More >>

  • 'Kink community' angry at New York attorney general comments

    'Kink community' angry at New York attorney general comments

    Tuesday, May 8 2018 7:33 PM EDT2018-05-08 23:33:54 GMT
    Wednesday, May 9 2018 8:08 AM EDT2018-05-09 12:08:02 GMT
    (AP Photo/Mike Groll, File). FILE - In this May 2, 2016, file photo, New York Attorney General Eric Schneiderman talks to media members after Law Day at the Court of Appeals in Albany, N.Y. Schneiderman resigned from office Monday, May 7, 2018, after s...(AP Photo/Mike Groll, File). FILE - In this May 2, 2016, file photo, New York Attorney General Eric Schneiderman talks to media members after Law Day at the Court of Appeals in Albany, N.Y. Schneiderman resigned from office Monday, May 7, 2018, after s...
    Many members of the kink community are outraged that Eric Schneiderman, in resigning as New York's attorney general, depicted his alleged violence toward several women as "role-playing and other consensual sexual...More >>
    Many members of the kink community are outraged that Eric Schneiderman, in resigning as New York's attorney general, depicted his alleged violence toward several women as "role-playing and other consensual sexual activity.".More >>

  • Charles Manson's purported sons could be out of estate fight

    Charles Manson's purported sons could be out of estate fight

    Wednesday, May 9 2018 2:30 AM EDT2018-05-09 06:30:50 GMT
    Wednesday, May 9 2018 8:07 AM EDT2018-05-09 12:07:56 GMT
    (AP Photo/Brian Melley). Matthew Lentz, who says he was fathered by convicted murderer Charles Manson at an orgy, stands outside Los Angeles Superior Court Tuesday, May 8, 2018. He carried letters he said Manson sent him from prison and hoped to show t...(AP Photo/Brian Melley). Matthew Lentz, who says he was fathered by convicted murderer Charles Manson at an orgy, stands outside Los Angeles Superior Court Tuesday, May 8, 2018. He carried letters he said Manson sent him from prison and hoped to show t...
    Two purported sons of Charles Manson may be out of the running in the legal battle over the infamous cult leader's estate.More >>
    Two purported sons of Charles Manson may be out of the running in the legal battle over the infamous cult leader's estate.More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly