Mickey: Getting hotter with limited rainfall

We begin our Wednesday morning with fair skies and temperatures in the 50s to 60s.

It looks like another beautiful "summer-like" day with highs in the upper 80s under mostly sunny skies.

There is a slight chance of rain north of I-20 on Thursday and into the early morning hours of Friday along this

corridor and into east Alabama.

Continue watering your plants and garden. We don't see significant rainfall any time soon.

Hot, dry air takes us into Friday afternoon and through the weekend. We could see highs in the 90s in most areas.

Some spotty showers could be seen during our next workweek.

