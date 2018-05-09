Director Polanski calls #MeToo "collective hysteria" - WBRC FOX6 News - Birmingham, AL

Director Polanski calls #MeToo "collective hysteria"

(Foto AP). El director Roman Polanski en un festival de cine en Cracovia, Polonia, donde promovió su película "Based on a True Story" en una fotografía del 2 de mayo de 2018. Polanski fue expulsado esta semana de la Academia de las Artes y Ciencias Cin... (Foto AP). El director Roman Polanski en un festival de cine en Cracovia, Polonia, donde promovió su película "Based on a True Story" en una fotografía del 2 de mayo de 2018. Polanski fue expulsado esta semana de la Academia de las Artes y Ciencias Cin...
(Foto AP). El director Roman Polanski en un festival de cine en Cracovia, Polonia, donde promovió su película "Based on a True Story" en una fotografía del 2 de mayo de 2018. Polanski fue expulsado esta semana de la Academia de las Artes y Ciencias Cin... (Foto AP). El director Roman Polanski en un festival de cine en Cracovia, Polonia, donde promovió su película "Based on a True Story" en una fotografía del 2 de mayo de 2018. Polanski fue expulsado esta semana de la Academia de las Artes y Ciencias Cin...
(Foto AP/archivo). Una combinación de fotografías muestra al director Roman Polanski en la session fotográfica de "Based On A True Story" en la 70a edición del Festival de Cine de Cannes en Francia el 27 de mayo de 2017, izquierda, y Polanski en una co... (Foto AP/archivo). Una combinación de fotografías muestra al director Roman Polanski en la session fotográfica de "Based On A True Story" en la 70a edición del Festival de Cine de Cannes en Francia el 27 de mayo de 2017, izquierda, y Polanski en una co...
(Foto AP/Alastair Grant, archivo). El director Roman Polanski posa para retratos durante la sesión fotográfica de "Based On A True Story" en la 70a edición del Festival de Cine de Cannes en Francia en una fotografía de archivo del 27 de mayo de 2017. P... (Foto AP/Alastair Grant, archivo). El director Roman Polanski posa para retratos durante la sesión fotográfica de "Based On A True Story" en la 70a edición del Festival de Cine de Cannes en Francia en una fotografía de archivo del 27 de mayo de 2017. P...

By MONIKA SCISLOWSKA
Associated Press

WARSAW, Poland (AP) - Oscar-winning filmmaker Roman Polanski, who fled the United States 40 years ago as a sex offender awaiting sentencing, says he views the #MeToo movement as "collective hysteria" and "total hypocrisy."

Polanski made the comment to the Polish edition of Newsweek before the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences stripped him of his membership, citing his 1977 guilty plea and conviction for unlawful sex with a minor.

The magazine published an account this week from an interview it said Polanski gave before the Academy's May 3 decision.

In his interview, Polanski said he views #MeToo as a "collective hysteria of the kind that sometimes happens in the society."

"Everyone is trying to sign up, chiefly out of fear," he said.

Polanski compared the entertainment industry's response to the airing of sexual misconduct allegations to the way North Korea publicly mourns dead leaders and everyone cries so much "you can't help laughing."

"To me this is total hypocrisy," he said, without elaborating.

Polanski was in Poland last week promoting his latest movie, "Based on a True Story," at a film festival in Krakow, where he grew up.

Polanski's lawyer in Poland, Jan Olszewski, said the director responded to the Academy decision with "indignation" and thinks it violates Academy regulations. Polanski was given neither the chance to defend himself or an explanation, the lawyer said.

Olszewski told The Associated Press that stripping Polanski of his Academy membership bore signs of "psychological abuse of an elderly person" for "populist goals."

A Paris-born Holocaust survivor, Polanski won an Academy Award in 2003 for directing "The Pianist" and was also nominated for 1974's "Chinatown" and 1979's "Tess."

He remains a fugitive after fleeing the United States in 1978 over the statutory rape case involving a 13-year-old girl.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • NationalMore>>

  • California moves to require solar panels on all new homes

    California moves to require solar panels on all new homes

    Wednesday, May 9 2018 2:41 AM EDT2018-05-09 06:41:20 GMT
    Wednesday, May 9 2018 8:22 PM EDT2018-05-10 00:22:47 GMT
    (AP Photo/Rich Pedroncelli, File). FILE-- In this Oct. 16, 2015 file photo a solar panel is installed on the roof of the Old Governor's Mansion State Historic Park in Sacramento, Calif. After extensive renovations, Gov. Jerry Brown and his wife, Anne G...(AP Photo/Rich Pedroncelli, File). FILE-- In this Oct. 16, 2015 file photo a solar panel is installed on the roof of the Old Governor's Mansion State Historic Park in Sacramento, Calif. After extensive renovations, Gov. Jerry Brown and his wife, Anne G...
    California may start requiring solar panels on new homes and low-rise apartment buildings built after 2020. It would be the first such mandate nationwide and California's latest step to aggressively curb greenhouse...More >>
    California may start requiring solar panels on new homes and low-rise apartment buildings built after 2020. It would be the first such mandate nationwide and California's latest step to aggressively curb greenhouse gas emissions.More >>

  • 1st murder charges filed in 2015 biker shooting in Texas

    1st murder charges filed in 2015 biker shooting in Texas

    Wednesday, May 9 2018 1:31 PM EDT2018-05-09 17:31:07 GMT
    Wednesday, May 9 2018 8:22 PM EDT2018-05-10 00:22:08 GMT
    Three bikers indicted on murder charges stemming from 2015 shooting involving police outside Waco restaurant, including prominent member of Bandidos motorcycle club.More >>
    Three bikers indicted on murder charges stemming from 2015 shooting involving police outside Waco restaurant, including prominent member of Bandidos motorcycle club.More >>

  • Governor's trial hinges on photo that may or may not exist

    Governor's trial hinges on photo that may or may not exist

    Wednesday, May 9 2018 2:21 PM EDT2018-05-09 18:21:07 GMT
    Wednesday, May 9 2018 8:21 PM EDT2018-05-10 00:21:58 GMT
    (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson, File). FILE - In this Jan. 20, 2018, file photo, Missouri Gov. Eric Greitens listens to a question during an interview in his office at the Capitol in Jefferson City, Mo., where discussed having an extramarital affair before ta...(AP Photo/Jeff Roberson, File). FILE - In this Jan. 20, 2018, file photo, Missouri Gov. Eric Greitens listens to a question during an interview in his office at the Capitol in Jefferson City, Mo., where discussed having an extramarital affair before ta...
    For all of the sensational allegations in Missouri Gov. Eric Greitens' invasion-of-privacy case, the verdict may come down to the technical workings of an iPhone, the definition of "transmission," and the...More >>
    For all of the sensational allegations in Missouri Gov. Eric Greitens' invasion-of-privacy case, the verdict may come down to the technical workings of an iPhone, the definition of "transmission," and the whereabouts of a photo that may or may not exist.More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly