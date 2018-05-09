No injuries in officer-involved wreck in downtown Birmingham - WBRC FOX6 News - Birmingham, AL

No injuries in officer-involved wreck in downtown Birmingham

BIRMINGHAM, AL (WBRC) -

Police are working an early morning wreck involving a fellow officer. 

A driver crashed into the officer's police cruiser around 4 a.m. on 18th Street North and Abraham Woods, Jr. Boulevard. The driver went the wrong way down 18th Steet. 

No one was injured. 

