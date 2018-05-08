Bama Astrobotics competes for 4th straight title

A deadly house fire is under investigation in Lipscomb.More >>
A deadly house fire is under investigation in Lipscomb.More >>
Birmingham firefighters are working to put out a house fire in the Huffman area.More >>
Birmingham firefighters are working to put out a house fire in the Huffman area.More >>
The Trussville Fire Department is honoring one of their own after he helped keep order during a plane fire and evacuation.More >>
The Trussville Fire Department is honoring one of their own after he helped keep order during a plane fire and evacuation.More >>
We begin our Wednesday morning with fair skies and temperatures in the 50s to 60s. It looks like another beautiful "summer-like" day with highs in the upper 80s under mostly sunny skies.More >>
We begin our Wednesday morning with fair skies and temperatures in the 50s to 60s. It looks like another beautiful "summer-like" day with highs in the upper 80s under mostly sunny skies.More >>
Police are working an early morning wreck involving a fellow officer.More >>
Police are working an early morning wreck involving a fellow officer.More >>