J-P: Forecast looks dry for Mother's Day

The forecast is clear and cool overnight with lows in the lower 60s.

There is a Code Orange for air quality for Jefferson and Shelby Counties. This is because of higher ozone levels.

Temperatures will be a degree or two warmer on Wednesday and rain chances will remain low. There is a slight chance north of I-20 on Wednesday and Thursday.

I would plan on watering your lawn and garden because I don’t see a good rain chance for a while.

High temperatures around 90 degrees will be common to end the week and will likely top off in the lower 90s on Mother’s Day.

Humidity starts rising over the weekend and will be sticky by early next week. Small rain chances return early next week but nothing widespread.

