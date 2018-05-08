Army Ranger's memory brings 'comfort' to veterans

The family of an Army Ranger killed in combat eight years ago Tuesday, released balloons in his memory.

Even in death, Captain Kyle Comfort is changing lives.

Comfort was killed May 8, 2010, during a combat operation.

This is a photo of his little girl, Kinleigh signing a balloon at his gravesite Tuesday.

She was only a baby when he was killed.

Comfort was serving with the Third Battalion of the 75th Ranger Regiment based out of Fort Benning.

His comrades said he was a hero that day, and that he continues to inspire others.

Ron Jackson has started a veterans resource in South Georgia called "Comfort Farms."

It's a place where veterans, their families, and others can come and focus their energy.

"I created this non-profit called Stag Vets, and I decided that I wanted to create farming, use agriculture as a way to help veterans build the bridge from their trauma or war experiences back to their family and civilian life," said Jackson.

Jackson said he wants to help veterans and active duty military members because he knows how hard it can be to get help.

He also said he hopes to one day open a Comfort Farms here in Alabama.

