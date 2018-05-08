Alabaster family wants Netflix to pull '13 Reasons Why' after daughter's suicide

A family in Alabaster is calling on Netflix to pull the controversial series "13 Reasons Why," because they say the show contributed to their 14-year old daughter killing herself.

April 18, 2017, is the day that Patrice Bright's life changed forever.

"One of the detectives said, Ms. Bright, you know I'll tell you what's going on. But my husband yelled across the lawn. He said, Anna's dead, somebody killed her," said Bright.

Anna Bright was found dead at the family's home that afternoon.

As shocking as that was, what investigators told Patrice next left her searching for even more answers.

"He said Ms. Bright she did this. And it just didn't make sense. It still doesn't make sense," said Bright. "He said we believe she patterned her death after the Netflix series 13 Reasons Why."

In that series, a teenage girl commits suicide. Classmates then receive tapes that unravel the mystery of her choice.

"It's a complete lack of understanding of what suicide really is and what it does," said Bright.

Bright says Anna watched that series days before she died.

The series is set to debut a second season soon.

The Brights have joined with the American Family Association to start an online petition "demanding that Netflix pull Season 1 of the series and cancel plans to air season 2.”

The petition so far has thousands of signatures.

"We just know what was meant for evil, God is going to use it for good. And he had to take our baby for that to come to pass," said Bright.

Netflix has so far not responded to WBRC’s request for comment.

