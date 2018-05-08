JefCoEd superintendent likes SAFE recommendations

The superintendent of one of the state’s largest school systems says he likes the list of security recommendations released by the governor's office Monday and hopes the state will have the proper funding to implement them.

“We need some financial commitment from the state to help us have that recurring support to ensure that our children are always in our mind, and the public's mind, in a very safe school environment," said Dr. Craig Pouncey, Jefferson County Schools superintendent.

The list was put together by the governor's Securing Alabama's Facilities of Education council or SAFE. It names 10 recommendations, all of which fall into three categories:

1. Physical Security

2. Threat Assessments and Mental Health

3. Coordinated Training and Planning

"We would welcome any help that the state would be willing to give us," said Pouncey.

