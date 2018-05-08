Man shot by police in Bessemer facing charges - WBRC FOX6 News - Birmingham, AL

Man shot by police in Bessemer facing charges

Source: Mike Tucker/WBRC Source: Mike Tucker/WBRC
BESSEMER, AL (WBRC) -

Authorities have identified the man shot by a Bessemer police officer on Academy Drive in Bessemer on Friday, May 4.

45-year-old Bobby Fowler has been charged with theft and criminal trespassing. He was released from an area hospital on Saturday and was arrested afterward.

The officer involved in the incident has been placed on administrative leave until an investigation is complete.

Copyright 2018 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly