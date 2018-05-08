Dominate multiplayer with our ‘Destiny 2’ Crucible guide

By Gabe Gurwin



If you’re like us, you’ve already started to lose track of the hours you’ve sunk into Bungie’s Destiny 2, leveling up your Guardian and exploring everything that the ambitious game has to offer. Much of that content can be experienced solo or cooperatively, but the game’s Crucible is a robust competitive multiplayer option that you shouldn’t ignore. Packed with several different modes, a great selection of maps, and an array of powerful gear, it’s well worth your time. But how do you deal with the growing pains of the mode and actually become a force to be reckoned with? Find everything you need to know here in ourDestiny 2 Crucible beginner’s guide.

The basics

You can’t access it right away

We know you’re excited to blast other players and capture strategic points in Crucible, but when you first load up Destiny 2, you won’t be able to access it. The game first runs you through a series of campaign missions that introduce you to the basic mechanics. An early story moment strips your Guardian of the “Light” power, which isneeded to perform most oftheir abilities. Once you’ve retrieved it, you’ll head to a social area called The Farm, where you’ll find a character named Lord Shaxx inside a nearby hut. Talk to him, and you’ll be able to jump into Crucible matches.

At first, your only available option will be “quick play,” which throws you into a multiplayer match with other players for a more casual competition. You’ll still be able to play classic modes like “Control” and “Clash,” but you’ll find that many of the players using the quick play mode are new to the game and might not have the best strategies. After playing two quick play matches, you can switch to “competitive” instead. Here, the players are typically much more skilled, so the learning curve will be a little bit higher. However, you’ll also be witnessing good examples of how to complete Crucible objectives.

The modes

Neither quick play nor competitive playallow you to pick which individual mode you want to play, so you’ll have to become acquainted with them all in order to succeed. If you find yourself struggling with one of them, you’re only a few minutes away from getting to play something else. The modes are as follows:

Clash: Kill the enemy team to score points

Kill the enemy team to score points Control: Capture and hold key positions to score points

Capture and hold key positions to score points Supremacy: Collect crests from fallen enemies to score points

Collect crests from fallen enemies to score points Survivor: Deplete the enemy team’s reserve of lives to win each round

Deplete the enemy team’s reserve of lives to win each round Countdown: Defend/detonate a bomb or eliminate the enemy team to win each round

How to start a private match

If you do not want to play with random players and have a fireteam big enough to staff two teams, you can also enter create a private match beginning with the game’s 1.2 update. Head to the Crucible on the destinations screen and select the icon in the bottom-center. From here, you can choose any of Destiny 2‘s game modes and maps, as well as the time limit, the match score limit, and the respawn time.

Understanding your Crucible rank

Update 1.2 introduced a new ranking system for the Crucible that completely changes how you acquire gear. You now have two new statistics to keep track of — “Valor” and “Glory” — which are tied to quick play and competitive play, respectively.

Winning quick play or free-for-all Rumble matches will automatically earn you Valor points, which will subsequently increase your rank when you reach a certain milestone. Your Valor rank will not go down if you lose subsequent games.

Glory, on the other hand, is affected by your wins and loses. The number will go up and down as you win and lose competitive matches, so you have to be playing at your absolute best to make it count.

With each new Valor and Glory rank you unlock, Lord Shaxx will give you access to new gear. There are five items in each category to choose from, and acquiring them should feel a little more fulfilling than getting Crucible gear in the past.

Tips for winning in the Crucible

Stick with your team

Destiny 2 multiplayer is comparable to Haloin its long “time to death” stage,or the length of time one can typically expect to live before being killed. Guardians have a shield and quite a bit more health than you see in a game like Call of Duty: Infinite Warfare or Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Siege, so you’ll very rarely take out an opponent without him being able to react and fire back. Because of this, it’s crucial that you stick with at least one teammate to take down targets together, preferably those who have split off from the rest of their group. Even the most skilled Destiny 2 player is going to have a hard time dealing with two enemies attacking at once, and it will be much harder for the other team to ambush you if you have a teammate with you.

Teaming up is particularly important in objective-based modes like “Control” and “Countdown,” which see Guardians battling in a few specific areas of the map. Taking and keeping a Control point as a solo player is possible if you’re a skilled player, but beginners will likely quit in frustration if they attempt it early on. Instead, split your four-man team into groups of two, with each going after a different objective. This will force the enemy team to split up as well, and you’ll ideally be able to pick off some stragglers who haven’t found a buddy.

Stats don’t matter, but your guns still do

Just as in the original Destiny, the statistics on your equipment and weapons don’t do anything in Destiny 2’s standard multiplayer modes. This ensures that better-equipped players won’t have an unfair advantage over newcomers, so finding that superpowered scout rifle during your last mission won’t really give you an advantage. Clothing follows the same rules, so feel free to pick whatever you think makes you look the most menacing.

However, your weapons are still extremely important for Crucible matches, because certain classes of guns are better-suited for particular maps. The icy “Vostok” map, for instance, features several confined spaces, so submachine guns, pistols, and assault rifles are going to perform better, with shotguns being the “power” weapons of choice. On a map with longer lanes like “Midtown,” scout and pulse rifles will fare better, as will sniper rifles. It can help to have both a short-range and long-range option in case a target charges forward or tries to run away, but don’t feel obligated to do so on every map.

Don’t forget about your melee attack

Remember the “commando” perk in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2? It essentially turned your knife into a human magnet, sending you flying at an enemy for an instant kill. In Destiny 2, your knife isn’t quite that powerful, but it’s still a crucial part of your arsenal. Pressing the melee button near an enemy will cause you to lunge a short distance and strike them once, which can often take down their shield during a firefight. Another knife blow will earn you a kill, and in close quarters, it’s often quicker than trying to hit them with your gun. Once you’ve leveled up your Guardian enough, you’ll even earn some extra buffs when you get a melee kill, including a quicker follow-up attack.

But don’t get overconfident in your melee abilities. If a target is firing a longer-range weapon at you or even if they’re more than a few yards away you’re going to get killed when you bring a knife to a gunfight. If you have a grenade, you can also try to throw that first and kill your enemy with a melee attack as they attempt to avoid the explosion.

When in doubt, get the hell out

You might fancy yourself a sharpshooting Crucible master, but there are some battles that you just aren’t going to win. Instead of getting yourself killed and waiting several seconds to respawn, it often makes more sense to turn in the other direction and use some evasive maneuvers likea spring, slide, or double-jump. With fairly small multiplayer maps, you can often trick enemies into chasing you right into your own team, turning the tables on them. This is particularly important in modes like “Survival,” which limit the number of lives your team has each round. Killing an enemy is satisfying, but staying alive is often more important.

Your slide can also be crucial for quickly completing objectives. “Supremacy” mode is Destiny 2’s take on the Call of Duty“Kill Confirmed” mode, with Guardians dropping small crests when they die. You have to grab an enemy’s crest to earn a point, but you can also grab your own teammates’ crests to deny the enemy team points. Your slide is crucial for doing this in intense fights, as you can quickly snatch the crest andtake cover before you’re killed.

Go “Super,” but don’t waste it

Each Guardian has a special “Super” ability that corresponds to their class and subclass. Hunters, for instance, initially have the “Arcstrider” subclass, which uses a powerful melee weapon,andthey can later unlock the “Gunslinger,” which allows you to kill enemies with one shot for a brief period of time. You’ll only be able to use these Super abilities once or twice per multiplayer match, so make sure you don’t waste them. If you’re at the end of a multiplayer round in a multi-round mode, don’t use your Super ability needlessly, as you’ll still have it charged when the next round begins.

It’s also crucial to only use your Super when you have a chance to maximize its effectiveness. Arcstrider isn’t going to do you any good if the other team is all the way across the map, but against a group of tightly packed enemies, you have a chance to rack up some serious kills. If you see an enemy use their Super, particularly the Titan’s Sentinel, don’t get too tempted to use yours as well. Instead, flee and wait for them to use their ability up before you use your own. If you pop your ability just as you’re about to die, you’re going to waste it even if you don’t get a chance to use it, this resets the progress bar and forces you to wait before you can use it again.

Iron Banner: The Crucible’s big event

One of the best events to come out of the original Destiny was “the Iron Banner,” an occasional Crucible event thatupped the stakes by activating the stat boosts connected to your gear, and dishing out great rewards to those who could come up on top in unbalanced play. In Destiny 2, the Iron Banner is back, but it’s changed significantly.

The new form of Iron Banner requires more of an investment of time to get the best stuff out of it, but does away with many of the requirements from the original. You no longer need to fight through the end game and finish the raid to be competitive. Anybody can compete in Iron Banner and earn its rewards. But you’ll need to spend a lot of time playing it to get all the good stuff. Here’s everything you need to know about Destiny 2’s Iron Banner, and a few tips on how to be the best competitor you can in Lord Saladin’s tournament.

Power levels don’t matter

The biggest change to Iron Banner in Destiny 2 is that it no longer recognizes your Power level when you join a match. In Destiny, Iron Banner kept track of your Light level, where other Crucible modes didn’t. That meant if you were a more powerful character, you had a significant advantage over less powerful ones. High-level players did more damage to, and took less damage from, low-level players. It made the Iron Banner a good event for players who’d finished most of Destiny’s other content, but it wasn’t very accessible.

In Destiny 2, your character’s Power level doesn’t matter. Like the rest of the Crucible, you can use any weapons and armor you want without fear of a penaltyon your performance. It also means that the Iron Banner loses some of what makes it special: It’s a lot more like the regular Crucible. Teams are smaller — four-on-four instead of six-on-six — and Iron Banner event still focuses on a single game type.

Prepare for a lot of matches

Iron Banner works like just about every other event in Destiny 2. As you win matches, there’s a chance you’ll be rewarded with gear like in the regular Crucible, and you’ll also get tokens you can turn in to earn Iron Banner Reputation. That’s how you’ll get the Iron Banner’s specific weapons and armor. Like with other Reputation vendors in Destiny 2, gear that comes from Lord Saladin will only increase your Power level until you hit the game’s “soft cap,” which increased with subsequent expansions. After that, you’ll pull down armor and weapons from Saladin around eight points under your Power level. (We’ve got all the ins and outs of howto level your character up fast inDestiny 2 in our power-leveling guide.)

In addition to finding engrams and turning in tokens, you can also buy items directly from Lord Saladin. Three different weapons as well as an armor set will be available during each event during season two, and special ornaments can be gained by completing certain challenges from Saladin. Any items you’re missing from season one will still be available through engram drops.

Unlike in Destiny, Iron Banner in Destiny 2 isn’t a reliable way to boost your character’s level in the end game. You’ll need to continue to bang out Milestones. What the Iron Banner is good for, on the other hand, is getting some of the coolest-looking armor in the game right now, along with some great weapons — but you’ll have to infuse them with other gear to bring up their levels. In any event, getting all the gear available in the Iron Banner is going to take a while, as you’ll need 20 Reputation tokens for each piece of gear.

Stick with your teammates

As with the other big multiplayer event, Trials of the Nine, Iron Banner is really all about teamwork. If you intend to win matches — which is useful for earningadditional tokens more quickly, since you get five for a win and two for a loss — you’ll need to work together with teammates.

Each Iron Banner event consists of a single game type. The first Iron Banner event was Control, in which teams try to control three key points across a map and earn extra points from kills while they have them. Other game types will rotate in and out, requiring different strategies for players to take them down. But by and large, you’re going to want to stick with your teammates and back them up as much as possible. Most battles in Destiny 2 come down to coordinated, concentrated fire from multiple players — so stay with your team, and help them as much as you can.

Take the right guns for the job

The nice thing about the changes from the original Destiny is that you’re free to use whatever guns you want, soit’sbest to take what you’re comfortable with into battle with you. You’ll want to put on your best gear when you turn in your tokens to make sure your drops are as high as they can be, but for the actual fighting, take anything you like with you.

If you’re wondering what guns you might want to start with, there are a few weapons that have become Crucible favorites in Destiny 2. Chief among them is MIDA Multi-Tool, an exotic scout rifle you can earn by completing the right quest in the European Dead Zone. It’s great for scoring headshots at long range, and now that sniper rifles have been switched to the Heavy weapon slot (and Heavy ammo is a lot harder to come by in multiplayer matches), it’s one of the few really strong long-range guns at your disposal. It matches great with secondary auto rifles like Uriel’s Gift or Martyr’s Make, or submachine guns like MIDA Mini-Tool.

Remember to pick your guns not only for what will make you an effective killing machine, but with team support in mind. MIDA Multi-Tool is a great gun because it’s good for supporting teammates. When choosing your other guns, keep the same thinking in mind: For instance, rocket launchers are often more useful than shotguns because they’re great for helping teammates out of sticky situations.

But of course, the best thing you can do is pick weapons you’re comfortable and effective with. Stick with your teammates and help each other out for the best possible Iron Banner experience — and to get all that shiny, knight-inspired gear more quickly.



