Most excellent news: 'Bill and Ted' reuniting for sequel - WBRC FOX6 News - Birmingham, AL

Most excellent news: 'Bill and Ted' reuniting for sequel

(AP Photo). This combination photo shows Keanu Reeves attending the BUILD Speaker Series to discuss "John Wick: Chapter 2" in New York on Feb. 2, 2017, left, and Alex Winter at the premiere of "Smosh: The Movie" in Los Angeles on July 22, 2015. Reeves ... (AP Photo). This combination photo shows Keanu Reeves attending the BUILD Speaker Series to discuss "John Wick: Chapter 2" in New York on Feb. 2, 2017, left, and Alex Winter at the premiere of "Smosh: The Movie" in Los Angeles on July 22, 2015. Reeves ...

CANNES, France (AP) - Party on dudes: Almost three decades later, "Bill & Ted's Excellent Adventure" is getting a new sequel.

Keanu Reeves and Alex Winter will reprise their roles as Ted "Theodore" Logan and Bill S. Preston Esq. in a third "Bill & Ted" adventure and the first in 27 years. The project was announced Tuesday at the Cannes Film Festival, with MGM's Orion Pictures set to release the film, titled "Bill & Ted Face the Music," in the U.S.

The script is by original creators Chris Matheson and Ed Solomon. Dean Parisot will direct.

It will be the third installment in the franchise that began with 1989's "Bill & Ted's Excellent Adventure" and followed up with 1991's "Bill & Ted's Bogus Journey."

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • NationalMore>>

  • Newsom a target in last California governor debate

    Newsom a target in last California governor debate

    Wednesday, May 9 2018 3:13 AM EDT2018-05-09 07:13:52 GMT
    Wednesday, May 9 2018 8:15 AM EDT2018-05-09 12:15:56 GMT
    (Aric Crabb/San Jose Mercury News-Bay Area News Group via AP). Democratic gubernatorial candidate Gavin Newsom speaks during a debate at the California Theatre, Tuesday, May 8, 2018, in San Jose, Calif.(Aric Crabb/San Jose Mercury News-Bay Area News Group via AP). Democratic gubernatorial candidate Gavin Newsom speaks during a debate at the California Theatre, Tuesday, May 8, 2018, in San Jose, Calif.
    The candidates for California sparred over issues from immigration and taxes to infidelity in the last major debate of the race for California governor.More >>
    The candidates for California sparred over issues from immigration and taxes to infidelity in the last major debate of the race for California governor.More >>

  • 'Kink community' angry at New York attorney general comments

    'Kink community' angry at New York attorney general comments

    Tuesday, May 8 2018 7:33 PM EDT2018-05-08 23:33:54 GMT
    Wednesday, May 9 2018 8:08 AM EDT2018-05-09 12:08:02 GMT
    (AP Photo/Mike Groll, File). FILE - In this May 2, 2016, file photo, New York Attorney General Eric Schneiderman talks to media members after Law Day at the Court of Appeals in Albany, N.Y. Schneiderman resigned from office Monday, May 7, 2018, after s...(AP Photo/Mike Groll, File). FILE - In this May 2, 2016, file photo, New York Attorney General Eric Schneiderman talks to media members after Law Day at the Court of Appeals in Albany, N.Y. Schneiderman resigned from office Monday, May 7, 2018, after s...
    Many members of the kink community are outraged that Eric Schneiderman, in resigning as New York's attorney general, depicted his alleged violence toward several women as "role-playing and other consensual sexual...More >>
    Many members of the kink community are outraged that Eric Schneiderman, in resigning as New York's attorney general, depicted his alleged violence toward several women as "role-playing and other consensual sexual activity.".More >>

  • Charles Manson's purported sons could be out of estate fight

    Charles Manson's purported sons could be out of estate fight

    Wednesday, May 9 2018 2:30 AM EDT2018-05-09 06:30:50 GMT
    Wednesday, May 9 2018 8:07 AM EDT2018-05-09 12:07:56 GMT
    (AP Photo/Brian Melley). Matthew Lentz, who says he was fathered by convicted murderer Charles Manson at an orgy, stands outside Los Angeles Superior Court Tuesday, May 8, 2018. He carried letters he said Manson sent him from prison and hoped to show t...(AP Photo/Brian Melley). Matthew Lentz, who says he was fathered by convicted murderer Charles Manson at an orgy, stands outside Los Angeles Superior Court Tuesday, May 8, 2018. He carried letters he said Manson sent him from prison and hoped to show t...
    Two purported sons of Charles Manson may be out of the running in the legal battle over the infamous cult leader's estate.More >>
    Two purported sons of Charles Manson may be out of the running in the legal battle over the infamous cult leader's estate.More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly