Most excellent news: 'Bill and Ted' reuniting for sequel

New video shows officers joking with three black people considering suing over what they say was an excessive response to a racially motivated 911 call in Southern California.More >>
New video shows officers joking with three black people considering suing over what they say was an excessive response to a racially motivated 911 call in Southern California.More >>
Federal authorities have charged a 27-year-old Chicago man in the shooting of an ATF agent in Chicago.More >>
Federal authorities have charged a 27-year-old Chicago man in the shooting of an ATF agent in Chicago.More >>