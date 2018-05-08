Burt Reynolds, Kurt Russell, more in talks for Tarantino’s Manson murders film

By Keith Nelson Jr.



Quentin Tarantino’s upcoming Manson Murders film keeps getting bigger and bigger.

Following the casting of Leonardo DiCaprio (in January) and Brad Pitt (in February), Tarantino is reportedly in talks to add several older names — and some former collaborators — to the list.

According to Deadline, Burt Reynolds, Kurt Russell, Tim Roth, and Michael Madsen are all in talks to join the film’s cast. Reynolds, 82, would be taking on the role of George Spahn, a Manson sympathizer and the owner of a ranch where the murders were reportedly planned. Russell, Roth, and Madsen all appeared in 2015’sThe Hateful Eight, and all three have worked with Tarantino on multiple past projects. Apparently, talks are still ongoing between Tarantino and Margot Robbie, who has been offered the role of Sharon Tate.

We are getting closer to re-entering the gory imagination of Quentin Tarantinoas a top-tier actor has reportedly joined the cast ofhis upcoming filmabout the Manson Family murders of 1969. Leonardo DiCaprio has been confirmedas being cast in the upcoming film, Tarantino’s ninth asadirector.

In the film, DiCaprio will play the role of an aging actor on what Deadline describes as a “Pulp Fiction-esque movie set” during the summer of 1969. The Titanticactor being cast as an older actor carries a bit of irony. Before Tarantino cast DiCaprio as racist plantation owner Calvin Candie in 2012’sDjango Unchained,hehad wanted an older actor to play the role, but rewrote it to take into account DiCaprio’s age.

DiCaprio is the first major actor castin the film, but there has been speculation about other top-tier actors joining the project. Brad Pitt and Tom Cruise were rumored to play two lead male actor roles around the same time reports came out of DiCaprio possibly joining the cast. Tarantino is also interested in I, Tonyastar Margot Robbie playing the role of Sharon Tate, the actress who was among the people murdered by the Manson Family. If Robbie does get cast in the film, it will be her first time acting opposite DiCaprio since the pair played an unhappily married couple in 2013’sThe Wolf of Wall Street.

Ever since word got out in July 2017 that the famed director’s next film wouldbe aboutthe Manson Family murders, Tarantino has been mum on additional details. When discussing the filmin November, he remarked, “It’s not Charles Manson. It’s 1969.” That description falls in line with Vanity Fair’s synopsis of the film based on an anonymous source who claims to have read the script. The film is described as focusing on a TV actor looking to break into the film business, and the murders are a backdrop to that story. Based on that description, you could assume DiCaprio will play the actor, and be the main focus of the film.

Tarantino originally was planning to make the movie with The Weinstein Company,the production company that has produced nearly every Tarantino film. Yet, after a bevy of sexual assault allegations were levied at executive Harvey Weinstein, Tarantino decided to take his film to Sony Pictures.

Tarantino is also reportedly working on an R-rated Star Trekfilm withThe RevenantscreenwriterMark L. Smith.Tarantino’s untitled film about the Manson family murders is expected to be released on August 9, 2019, the 50th anniversary of the crime.



