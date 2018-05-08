Man arrested in New Mexico for producing child porn in Alabama

According to an official with Immigration and Customs Enforcement, a man accused of creating child porn in Alabama was captured and arrested in New Mexico on Monday, May 7.

35-year-old Kenneth Earl Hooks was indicted in the Northern District of Alabama for production of child pornography after he and his girlfriend were caught at a California Walmart filming children in the store's bathroom. His girlfriend was arrested, but authorities say Hooks fled the scene before he could be apprehended.

When authorities went through his girlfriend's phone, they say they found other child pornography featuring two children under the age of 10. Authorities say that video was created in Alabama.

Hooks was arrested on Monday in Las Cruces, New Mexico. He will have to face a judge in New Mexico before he can be sent back to Alabama to face charges.

The U.S. Marshals Service assisted ICE with their arrest.

