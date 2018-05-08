Most excellent! Bill and Ted to ‘Face the Music’ as sequel begins pre-production

So what is HDR TV? In a nutshell, it’s the best thing to happen to TV since the arrival of 4K. Here's everything you need to know about the technology, what it can do, and why it’s a must-have.More >>
The third installment of the Bill and Ted franchise will be titled Bill and Ted Face the Music, according to the film's cast and creative team, and it's officially in pre-production.More >>
Got a soft spot for '80s camp? Cult sensation 'Kung Fury' is apparently getting a full-length sequel, and get this: Eiza González just joined Arnold Schwarzenegger, David Hasselhoff, and Michael Fassbender in the cast.More >>
Electronic Arts said it expects BioWare's open-world online action game Anthem to launch at the tail end of the fiscal year of 2019. The game was previously pushed from a 2018 window.More >>
HBO's hit crime drama True Detective is returning after a long hiatus. Here's all of the news, casting updates, rumors, and everything else we know about season 3 of the award-winning series.More >>
