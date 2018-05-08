Hootsuite’s new tools add posting and scheduling to Pinterest

By Hillary Grigonis



Social media scheduler Hootsuite can now send those photos to even more networks. On Tuesday, May 8, Hootsuite announced native integration with Pinterest, a new partnership that will allow users to post and schedule to the network along with accessing analytics on post reach.

With the integration supported directly from a partnership with Pinterest, the expansion adds a number of different compatible tools. Along with posting and scheduling to Pinterest, the integration also allows for creating new boards, both public and secret.

The Pinterest integration will come into play inside Hootsuite’s existing dashboard, which means Pinterest can be managed right alongside Hootsuite’s other supported networks, including Instagram, Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, YouTube, Google+ and WordPress. Like earlier versions of Hootsuite, the Pinterest integration is available as one of the three social networks included in the free plan, while additional networks, advanced analytics and other tools are part of Hootsuite’s subscriptions.

“We’re excited to bring to life the full native integration of Pinterest into the Hootsuite platform to empower organizations to harness the power of human connection with their customers at scale,” Penny Wilson, chief marketing officer of Hootsuite, said in a statement. “The visual appeal of Pinterest has proven to be a strong ecommerce sales driver for consumer and lifestyle brands. Our strategic partnership with Pinterest advances Hootsuite’s industry leadership to help customers, large and small, to strategically grow their brands, businesses, and customer relationships with social.”

The change will allow individuals, influencers and businesses to manage Pinterest alongside content for other social networks. Hootsuite noted Pinterest’s 200 million monthly active users and 40 percent annual growth as one of the reasons behind the integration.

With he agreement, Hootsuite will also be listed among Pinterest’s list of content partners.

The integration comes just a few weeks after Pinterest launched updated business profiles. The social network’s latest updates focus on organization with a feed for only followed boards and Pinners, a change that followed Pinterest Sections; as well as enhancements to Pinterest Lens.

Hootsuite boasts more than 16 million users, making it the most widely used option for managing social media, according to the company. The native Pinterest integration follows the company’s addition of scheduling posts on Instagram, a feature enabled by updates to Instagram’s API.



