‘Baby Driver’ actress joins Fassbender, Schwarzenegger in ‘Kung Fury’ sequel

By Nick Hastings



You may remember a ridiculous, campy send-up of 1980s action flicks titledKung Fury that released a few years ago to the entertainment and amusement of many.

Much to our surprise — and, probably, to the surprise of many others —Kung Fury is apparently getting a feature-length sequel, with shooting set to begin this summer. Even more surprising? The list of actors attached to the project includesArnold Schwarzenegger,David Hasselhoff (Knight Rider), acclaimed actor Michael Fassbender (Steve Jobs), and according to the latest casting announcement,Baby Driver actressEiza Gonzlez.

Funded via Kickstarter after director/producer/star David Sandberg uploaded a homemade trailer in 2013,Kung Fury was 31 epic minutes of absurd set pieces, souped-up picture contrast, synthwave soundtracking, and a script that reads like it was inspired by an ayahuasca trip.

Gonzalez (pictured above) officially joined the film’s cast in May 2018, following a prominent role in 2017’s car-chase crime filmBaby Driver.

According to Bloom Media, Schwarzenegger, theTerminator megastar (and, uh, ex-governor of California), has signed on for an undisclosed role in the film.And that’s not all — somehow, Sandberg (or whoever is in charge of casting) managed to convince both ’80s legend Hasselhoff and two-time Oscar nominee Fassbender to join the project.

Hasselhoff’s involvement is unexpected, but not shocking — he’s been appearing in comedy films as himself for years (see:Dodgeball,Ted 2,The SpongeBob SquarePants Movie), and he’s shown a proclivity for lampooning stereotypical ’80s fare. Fassbender, on the other hand, has twice been nominated for Academy Awards, and apart from the poorly receivedAssassin’s Creed and The Snowman, his permanent record in film has hardly a black mark on it.

We don’t yet know what role either actor will take on inKung Fury 2 — we also don’t know if that’s the name of the film — but Fassbender is being billed in a starring role, while Hasselhoff will likely play a smaller part.

Sandberg will return to star as the titular Kung Fury, “the greatest damn cop of all time” (that’s actually what the press release says), whose Thundercops police force made its name by defeating Adolf Hitler in the firstKung Fury film. When one of the Thundercops meets an untimely demise, causing the squad to break up, a new enemy emerges with a special weapon aimed at aiding Hitler in taking his revenge. You can’t make this stuff up, folks, but you can see the first movie on YouTube for free.

Frankly, we have no idea what to expect from the new project. It would be pretty fun to see Fassbender in a crazy villain role, if that’s the case, as his performances are usually somewhat reserved. Pelle Strandberg will executive produce under the Laser Unicorns banner, while the KatzSmith production team (It) will also contribute. Bloom will handle international sales and distribution.

Updated May 8 with news ofEiza Gonzlez’s casting.



