J-P: Code Orange air quality alert on Wednesday

The forecast is mostly clear Tuesday evening with temperatures in the 60s. There is no chance for rain in the forecast.

There is a Code Orange for air quality for Jefferson and Shelby counties on Wednesday, May 9.

Temperatures will be a degree or two warmer on Wednesday and rain chances will remain low. There is a slight chance north of I-20 on Wednesday and Thursday.

I would plan on watering your lawn and garden because I don’t see a good rain chance for a while.

High temperatures around 90 degrees will be common to end the week and will likely top off in the lower 90s on Mother’s Day.

Humidity starts rising over the weekend and it will be sticky by early next week. Small rain chances return early next week, but nothing widespread.

