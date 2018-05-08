Alabama sheriff's office probes drowned 9-year-old's death

OZARK, Ala. (AP) - Authorities say a 9-year-old boy in Alabama has drowned, possibly after wandering into a neighbor's pool.

WSFA-TV reports Dale County Sheriff's Office deputies responded to a report of a drowning Sunday evening. They found the boy and conducted CPR until Ozark Emergency Medical Services arrived. Dale County Chief Deputy Mason Bynum says the boy was then taken to a medical center and pronounced dead shortly after arriving.

Bynum says a preliminary investigation says the child may have wandered away from his home and into a neighbor's pool. The investigation is ongoing.

Information from: WSFA-TV, http://www.wsfa.com/

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.