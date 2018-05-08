Mark Ingram suspended first four games of 2018 season for PEDs

According to a statement from the NFL, former Alabama and current New Orleans Saints RB Mark Ingram has been suspended without pay for the first four games of the 2018 NFL season for violating the league's policy on performance-enhancing drugs.

Ingram will be eligible to return to the Saints on Monday, October 1.

The former Heisman Trophy winner was a first-round draft pick in 2011. He led the team in rushing in 2018 and was voted onto the Pro Bowl last year for the second time.

