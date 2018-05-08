Officials working to tackle 'foul odors' around Jefferson County

Jefferson County hopes to start tackling a foul smell problem that is occurring throughout the county.

One area is the Wildwood Shopping Center in Homewood and Birmingham. County officials said they are working on fixing the bad smell, but it's different issues in different areas.

Jefferson County operates a treatment facility right next door to the Wildwood Shopping area. The county has received complaints for years.

On Tuesday, the county commissioners were told the county's environmental services department plans to spend about $380,000 on 800 feet of new sewer pipes. It's hoped this will stop past leaks which have contributed to that foul odor problem.

"Environmental services looked at some problem areas in the county and determined the correction. We are in the process of fixing some of the areas that have constant odor problems," said Jefferson County Manager Tony Petelos.

At other spots around the county either over in Hoover or west Jefferson County, it's a different issue.

Sometimes it's an issue of moving the waste in the line or the county could treat odor problems simply with chemicals, but regardless they have heard the complaints.

County officials warn the foul smell increases during the summer.

