National Nurses Appreciation Week 2018

They care for you when you are sick and make sure you have all you need, but sadly they are not always thanked.

This week be sure to let a nurse know how much you appreciate them. This week is Nurses Appreciation Week.

The Dean of UAB's School of Nursing, Dr. Doreen Harper, has some advice for all nurses this week.

"Celebrate your career," says Harper. "Always, always keep learning, and always remember it is patients first."

This Friday, it will be easy for you to celebrate your career. UAB Medicine, UAB School of Nursing, and Special Care Providers of America will be hosting BHAM Nurses Night Out at Railroad Park.

