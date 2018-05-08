Grits and Gouda ice cream sandwiches

Ice Cream Sandwiches

Ingredients:

2 pints vanilla ice cream

16 2-inch cookies, homemade or purchased

Sprinkles or breakfast cereal

Directions:

1. Soften ice cream by leaving at room temperature 15 minutes or microwaving on high for 20 seconds.

2. Place ice cream in a bowl and stir until smooth. Ice cream should still be very thick. Spread ice cream in an 9-inch square pan and freeze 2 hours or until firm.

3. Cut out circles of ice cream with a round cookie cutter the same size as your cookies. Place the ice cream round on the inside of one of the cookies and top with another cookie. Gently press cookies into the ice cream round.

4. Pour sprinkles or cereal into a small bowl. Press the sides of the ice cream sandwich into the sprinkles or cereal.

5. Place the ice cream sandwich on a plate or pan and put in the freezer while making the remaining sandwiches. Repeat the procedure with the remaining ice cream. You may have to press together scraps of ice cream for the last sandwiches.

Notes:

*The size of the cookies and thickness of ice cream can vary according to how much ice cream you want on them and how large your cookies are.

*Try making your own cookies with a package of cookie mix and toss in your own sprinkles. Using strawberry ice cream will make a colorful ice cream sandwich.

*One of my favorite flavor combinations is chocolate and peanut butter. Make your own soft pb cookies or grab some from the bakery section of the super market. Fill them with chocolate ice cream and maybe roll them in chocolate shavings.

*Homemade or purchased brownies can also be used - just cut in squares!

Copyright 2018 WBRC. All rights reserved.