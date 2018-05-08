On opening night, some break Cannes' selfie ban - WBRC FOX6 News - Birmingham, AL

On opening night, some break Cannes' selfie ban

(Photo by Vianney Le Caer/Invision/AP). A guest takes a selfie photograph upon arrival at the opening ceremony of the 71st international film festival, Cannes, southern France, Tuesday, May 8, 2018. (Photo by Vianney Le Caer/Invision/AP). A guest takes a selfie photograph upon arrival at the opening ceremony of the 71st international film festival, Cannes, southern France, Tuesday, May 8, 2018.

By JAKE COYLE
AP Film Writer

CANNES, France (AP) - In its first trial, the Cannes Film Festival's ban on selfie-taking on the red carpet was adhered to by most, but not all, at Tuesday's opening night ceremony.

Some attendees were seen taking pictures with their cellphones on their way into the festival's opening-night premiere of Ashgar Farhadi's "Nobody Knows." Festival hosts were seen admonishing some guests who had their cameras out.

The festival has warned attendees that they could be denied entry to a premiere if they take personal photos on the red carpet. No one appeared to be turned away Tuesday.

Festival Director Thierry Fremaux has called selfie-taking "grotesque" and said they interrupt the elegance of the prestigious red carpet, lined by photographers. On Tuesday, Fremaux said people come to Cannes to see films "not to be seen."

