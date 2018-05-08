Editorial: We have your back

The following is an editorial from WBRC FOX6 News General Manager Collin Gaston, which first aired on Tuesday, May 8, 2018:

Recently it came to light that one of our own, WBRC FOX6 News reporter Melanie Posey, was targeted with mean and malicious comments in a Facebook post that was shared and commented on hundreds of times. Melanie has dedicated her life for the last 20 years to reporting the stories that you want and need to hear. Sometimes that involved putting herself in difficult situations emotionally, having to cover the tough stories. Over the past couple of weeks, Melanie has been dealing with a difficult situation in the aftermath of reading the cruel and cowardly comments made about her on social media.

I would venture to say that 99 percent of the people who took it upon themselves to “pile on” the meanness have never met her. I would also venture to say that if they did, they would know the Melanie we care so deeply for – a professional, a mother and someone’s daughter.

Whoever said sticks and stones may break my bones, but words will never hurt me, has never been bullied. A sock in the arm may hurt and bruise, but in time the pain and bruise will fade. Hurtful words posted in social media forums can strike deep, with the pain lasting forever.

Day in and day out during newscasts or in promotional campaigns, you will hear the words WBRC FOX6 News ON YOUR SIDE. Today, I want Melanie to know that not only are we on her side, but we have her back!

To those who take sport in the bullying and belittling others on social media, look in the mirror tonight and let that be the only person you judge.

Growing up, I heard often from my parents, if you can’t say anything nice, don’t say anything at all. I couldn’t agree more.

If you would like to respond to this editorial, email editorials@wbrc.com, write to:

Editorials

P.O. Box 6

Birmingham, Alabama 35201

Or call (205) 583-4328.

Your comments may be used on WBRC or on WBRC.com.

Copyright 2018 WBRC. All rights reserved.