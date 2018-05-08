Jill: A hot and dry afternoon ahead

The hot and dry weather pattern continues! The radar will be quiet Tuesday and temperatures will rise into the upper 80s. At least the heat is a dry and comfy one.



Temperatures will be a degree or two warmer on Wednesday and rain chances will remain low. There is a slight chance north of I-20 on Wednesday and Thursday. I would plan on watering your lawn and garden because I don’t see a good rain chance for a while.



High temperatures around 90 degrees will be common to end the week and will likely top off in the lower 90s on Mother’s Day.



Humidity starts rising over the weekend and will be sticky by early next week. Small rain chances return early next week but nothing widespread.



Tracking hot temperatures

