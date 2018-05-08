Evangelist Acton Bowen facing additional molestation charge in JeffCo

Evangelist Acton Brown is facing new child sex abuse charges, this time in Jefferson County.

Brown was indicted by a grand jury in Jefferson County on one count of sodomy of a child between the ages of 12 and 16.

Bowen is described by authorities as a popular youth minister. He has an outreach ministry and is a book author.

He lives in Southside in Etowah County. Bowen was arrested in Pelham at a local business after authorities obtained a warrant for his arrest.

He faces multiple charges including second-degree sodomy, second-degree sexual abuse, and enticing a child to enter a vehicle/house for immoral purposes.

Officers say their big break in the case came when the young victim came forward.

"We are very proud of this young man for being brave enough to come forward. He obviously trusted his family to come forward and confide in them. The information he had. We are proud of him," said Hoover Police Capt. Greg Rector.

This is an ongoing investigation. "We don't know if there are other victims, but generally when you have these types of cases, there are concerns of other victims," said Rector.

Bowen released the following statement after his arrest:

First, I want to say “thank you” to the countless number of people who have prayed for us. My

wife, Ashley, and I along with our incredible family are so grateful for your prayers.

I’m also thankful for the countless calls of support from those who have walked a lot of life with

me and know me best. Your steadfast, unshakable support gives me strength. For almost 20

years (since I was 18) my life has been committed to serving Jesus by serving people.

When this accusation was made known to me I was hurt, confused, and heartbroken. I have not

done what I am accused of and have not acted inappropriately in any way. Prior to the arrest

only one side of the story was heard.

My family and I trust the legal system and the people who are entrusted with the duty of

protecting each of our rights. I believe the truth will stand and I will be vindicated of this false

accusation. We ask that each of you keep everyone involved in this process in your prayers.

Bowen was also arrested a second time in Etowah County.

Bowen allegedly sexually abused four juveniles between the ages of 12-17 over a period of many years. Several of the victims are adults who are just now reporting these crimes, according to police.

“A priority of this sheriff’s office is to always protect those who cannot protect themselves,” Sheriff Todd Entrekin said. “This investigation is very active and ongoing. Additional charges are to be expected.”

This story is developing.

