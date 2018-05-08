CAA co-founder Michael Ovitz is ready to tell his story - WBRC FOX6 News - Birmingham, AL

CAA co-founder Michael Ovitz is ready to tell his story

NEW YORK (AP) - The man once considered among Hollywood's most powerful figures is ready to tell his story.

Michael Ovitz has written an autobiography simply titled, "Who Is Michael Ovitz?" The book will be published by Portfolio and will be available on September 25.

Ovitz co-founded the Creative Artists Agency. He was the president of The Walt Disney Co. but was forced out of that position in an infamous split in the late 1990s.

The book promises to detail his rise from the mailroom of the William Morris Agency to working with some of the top names in entertainment, including Steven Spielberg and Meryl Streep, with "remarkable candor and insight."

This story has been corrected to put a question mark in the title of the book.

