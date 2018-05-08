Santa Clarita Diet is coming back for thirds

Get out the the pinot noir because it looks like Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt is coming to an end.

Hafþór Julius "Thor" Björnsson, who you may know as Game of Thrones' Ser Gregor "The Mountain" Clegane, is not just an actor. He's also the World's Strongest Man.

The Mountain from Game of Thrones is officially the strongest man in the world

By Keisha Hatchett,

The Hammonds are not going away anytime soon!

Per the Hollywood Reporter, Santa Clarita Diet has been renewed for Season 3. The horror comedy stars Drew Barrymore and Timothy Olyphant as Sheila and Joel Hammond, a suburban couple whose world is rocked when they discover that Sheila has become the walking undead.

The first two seasons chronicled their hilarious journey to figuring out how exactly Sheila became a zombie in the first place. Now that they're getting close to the truth -- and those mysterious red clams have been destroyed -- the threat of a major outbreak has been contained. However, they're going to face a new major threat in the upcoming season.

Santa Clarita Diet Season 2: Who Is the Mysterious Couple Shadowing the Hammonds?

The mysterious couple that had been shadowing the Hammonds throughout Season 2 will return to cause even more trouble for the couple. "[Paul and Marsha] are kind of a threat to [the Hammonds] but they're also not like seasoned assassins. Paul runs like a surf shop or vegan restaurant. He's not a trained killer but he is part of an organization that, when called upon, can be activated," executive producer Victor Fresco previously told TV Guide.

Handling the not-so-skilled members of an ancient organization won't be the only thing on their plate next season. Sheila and Joel will also have to deal with Anne (Natalie Morales), the sheriff who believes they're working for a divine cause, and their delinquent daughter Abby (Liv Hewson) who blew up a billboard for fracking to protest its message.

Seasons 1 and 2 of Santa Clarita Diet are currently available on Netflix. Season 3, which has already begun production, is expected to arrive sometime in 2019.

