Alabama teen hit by bullets in drive-by shooting dies

MOBILE, Ala. (AP) - Authorities say an Alabama teen died from injuries suffered during a drive-by shooting last month.

WALA-TV reports that 18-year-old Jay'Marcus Jefferson was hit by two bullets while inside a house April 24, and died four days later in the hospital.

Jefferson's dad, Reginald Jefferson, says a bullet also scraped Jefferson's infant sister.

His grandmother, Charlotte Jefferson, says the family is taking comfort in knowing Jefferson's organs were donated to seven people.

Further details haven't been released.

Information from: WALA-TV, http://www.fox10tv.com/

