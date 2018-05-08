Mickey: A summer-like week

Sprummer is here. It's Spring that feels like summer.

Expect mostly sunny skies today and highs in the mid-80s and NW winds around 5 mph.

Tonight should be around 61 under mostly clear skies, with light winds.

Sunshine should continue Wednesday with highs near 87 and low in the mid-60s.

Thursday brings a slight chance of showers our way. No severe storms are expected and the rain chances are mainly for our northern counties.

The dry, warm air returns for Friday through the weekend. Highs will likely top out close to 90-degrees and lows in the mid to upper 60s.

Monday brings another slight chance of showers.

With limited rain chances and hot temps, Summer seems like it's arriving early. Time to go poolside. :)

Copyright 2018 WBRC. All rights reserved.