Police find student with two BB guns at Helena High School

Helena Police are trying to figure out how two BB guns ended up on Helena High School's campus. The school was placed on soft lockdown.

Helena High School's resource officer and administration officials got word Monday that a student was possibly on campus with a handgun, but they later found out it was a BB gun. After they tracked the student down, investigators found the student had another BB gun.

Helena PD posted about finding the BB guns on its Facebook page:

“The juvenile student who possessed the BB gun was taken to Shelby County Juvenile Detention pending petitions being obtained in Juvenile Court. Because all the involved parties are juveniles, no further details are available at this time. Helena High School was placed on a soft lockdown during this incident, but normal school activities were resumed within a few minutes.”

In an email to parents, Principal April Brand says "Thanks to several students coming forward and alerting school officials and the School Resource officer, the situation was controlled quickly after the soft lockdown."

The principal says students and staff followed the school’s safety plan. The incident is being investigated by Helena Police.

