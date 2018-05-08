Safety council releases recommendations to Governor Ivey on school safety

Governor Kay Ivey released new recommendations Monday from a state safety council to help keep your kids safer at school. The Securing Alabama Facilities of Education council or SAFE was formed after the deadly mass school shooting in Parkland, Florida.

SAFE is asking for improvements in physical security, the way threats are treated, mental health and training. They are asking the state to put more money towards school resource officers.

The recommendations also including providing a bond issue for school systems to make basic security upgrades including cameras, door locks, and visitor entry systems.

The council wants school systems to report all threats to the state immediately instead of at the end of the school years. They also want to implement mental health care into school systems starting as young as elementary school.

The executive director of the National Association of School Resource Officers who recently met with the SAFE Council feels more emphasis should be placed on selecting the right SRO’s for schools.

“We’ve got to make sure that local departments and school districts are not just putting just anyone in this role as school resource officer. It’s a very specific type of individual that fits this mold. It’s a very unique setting for law enforcement. It’s the most unique assignment in law enforcement,” Mo Canady with NASRO said.

In a statement, Governor Ivey says she's very pleased with the findings of the SAFE council and she's already having discussions with department heads about implementing some of the recommendations immediately.

